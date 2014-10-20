Wenger says Arsenal must 'fight like mad' for top-four finish
Arsenal will need to show consistency in their final seven Premier League matches if they are to qualify for next season's Champions League, manager Arsene Wenger has said.
BARCELONA Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has a buttock muscle strain and is doubtful for their Champions League Group B match against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday, the club said.
"Following tests carried out on Gareth Bale by Real Madrid medical staff he has been diagnosed as suffering an injury to the right pyramidalis muscle," said a Real statement.
The 25-year-old was an unused substitute in Real’s 5-0 victory over Levante in La Liga on Saturday.
BARCELONA Gareth Bale's run of injury misery continued on Tuesday as Real Madrid said their record signing had picked up a calf injury that rules him out for up to four league games and their Champions League semi-final tie with Atletico Madrid.