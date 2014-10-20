BARCELONA Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has a buttock muscle strain and is doubtful for their Champions League Group B match against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday, the club said.

"Following tests carried out on Gareth Bale by Real Madrid medical staff he has been diagnosed as suffering an injury to the right pyramidalis muscle," said a Real statement.

The 25-year-old was an unused substitute in Real’s 5-0 victory over Levante in La Liga on Saturday.

(Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Alan Baldwin)