MUNICH, April 29 Real Madrid's world record signing Gareth Bale looked forward to his first Champions League final after a 4-0 thrashing of holders Bayern Munich on Tuesday and said it was exactly why he wanted to join the Spanish side.

The 100 million-euro ($138.17 million) man, who set up Cristiano Ronaldo's record 15th goal of the season in the competition, told ITV television Real got what they deserved.

"You have to do certain jobs for the team in certain circumstances and everybody put in 100 percent tonight and put in a performance," said the Welshman, with Ronaldo stretching his tally to 16 by the end of the night.

"This is why I wanted to come to the biggest club in the world - to win trophies and to play in massive games," added the 24-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur player.

"We know we have not won it yet and have a difficult game in the final against whoever it may be and we are looking forward to it."

Real will play either Chelsea, managed by former Real boss Jose Mourinho, or city rivals Atletico Madrid in the May 24 final in Lisbon.

Bale, whose stunning goal against Barcelona this month won the King's Cup final for his first major honour, said nine-times European champions Real had got their tactics right in Munich to reach a first Champions League final in 12 years.

"They (Bayern) always leave space on the counter attack which we like. We have got quick players and we are able to exploit that," he added. "We are happy to be in the final now, but there is still one step to go."

($1 = 0.7237 Euros) (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris)