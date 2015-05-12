MADRID May 12 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has hit back at Gareth Bale's agent for suggesting the Wales winger's team mates do not pass to him enough, telling Jonathan Barnett it would have been better to keep quiet.

Bale's disappointing second season in Spain hit a new low with a poor performance for the holders in last week' Champions League defeat at Juventus and he again failed to spark in Saturday's 2-2 La Liga draw at home to Valencia.

The 25-year-old has been whistled by disgruntled fans at the Bernabeu, a startling turnaround for a player who scored in the finals of the Champions League and the King's Cup last term, but has a chance to redeem himself when Real host Juve for the return leg on Wednesday.

"This is a world in which a lot of people talk and sometimes they talk too much," Ancelotti told a news conference on Tuesday.

"Bale's agent spoke who has never been to one of our training sessions, who doesn't know the atmosphere we have, who spoke from outside," added the Italian.

"Bale has never had problems with his team mates and his team mates have never had problems with Bale.

"So too many words and it would have been better to stay quiet. We are happy with Bale's season."

Ancelotti confirmed Real would have forward Karim Benzema available on Wednesday when they will seek to keep alive their hopes of a record-extending 11th European Cup crown.

Benzema has been sidelined for around a month with a knee problem and Real have lacked potency in attack without the France international.

"He has recovered well but he is a player who hasn't featured for a month," said Ancelotti.

"That's the doubt I have, whether to put him on for the start or after the game has begun, in the second half when the rhythm of the match has dropped a bit."

Ancelotti also had words of support for goalkeeper and captain Iker Casillas who has been blamed by some fans for Real's recent woes.

"It's a shame but Casillas has a lot of experience and is used to it and I don't think it will affect him but will motivate him more," he said.

"Sometimes it's understandable but other times not and I think tomorrow will be different. All the fans will understand how important this match is." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)