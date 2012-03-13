MADRID, March 13 Jose Mourinho will stay on as coach of Real Madrid next season, his Portuguese compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo said on Tuesday, amid reports that the self-styled 'Special One' was poised to return to London to manage Chelsea.

As Real prepared for Wednesday's Champions League round-of-16 second leg against CSKA Moscow at the Bernabeu, Mourinho and Ronaldo appeared together at a news conference and both were quizzed about the Chelsea reports.

"He is going to continue," Ronaldo, who netted Real's goal in last month's 1-1 first-leg draw in Moscow, said with a smile. "He is going to continue with us."

Mourinho responded with a terse "No" when asked if his future depended on Real winning Europe's elite club competition, as the La Liga leaders chase a 10th European crown and their first since 2002. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon)