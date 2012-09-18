MADRID, Sept 18 Real Madrid pulled off a stunning Champions League comeback when they twice fought back from a goal down as Cristiano Ronaldo netted a 90th-minute winner in a 3-2 Group D win at home to Manchester City on Tuesday.

City stunned the Bernabeu when substitute Edin Dzeko raced clear to make it 1-0 in the 69th minute before Marcelo equalised eight minutes later with a deflected effort.

City were ahead again five minutes from time when Real goalkeeper Iker Casillas failed to deal with Aleksandar Kolarov's inswinging free kick but the home side snatched victory in a frenetic ending.

Karim Benzema made it 2-2 in the 87th minute with a low shot that sneaked inside the post before Ronaldo cut in from the left and his powerful drive flew into the net off goalkeeper Joe Hart to send the crowd into raptures. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)