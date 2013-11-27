MADRID Nov 27 Real Madrid made light of the first-half dismissal of Sergio Ramos to secure a thumping 4-1 win at home to Galatasaray on Wednesday that put them through to the last 16 of the Champions League as Group B winners.

Real dominated the early stages on a chilly and blustery night at the Bernabeu before centre back Ramos was shown a straight red card in the 26th minute for impeding forward Umut Bulut when he was through on goal.

Gareth Bale put the nine-times European champions, who were missing injured top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, ahead with a superb free kick 11 minutes later, but Galatasaray levelled within a minute when Didier Drogba sent Bulut clear and he slid the ball past Iker Casillas.

The Turkish champions were unable to make their numerical advantage count and Alvaro Arbeloa netted only his second Champions League goal in 56 appearances six minutes after halftime.

Angel Di Maria struck in the 63rd minute and Isco struck from close range nine minutes from time to seal a comfortable victory.

