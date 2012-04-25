MADRID, April 25 Bayern Munich ended Real
Madrid's bid for a 10th European crown when they eliminated the
Spaniards 3-1 on penalties in a nerve-jangling semi-final second
leg at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.
With the sides locked at 3-3 on aggregate after Real's 2-1
win, Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was the hero for the
Bundesliga side when he saved Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka's spot
kicks in a dramatic shootout.
Real keeper Iker Casillas then revived Real's hopes by
saving efforts from Toni Kroos and Philipp Lahm but after Sergio
Ramos skied his penalty over the bar Bastian Schweinsteiger
rifled home to send the Bavarians through.
Bayern will play Chelsea in next month's final in Munich
after the London club eliminated holders Barcelona 3-2 on
aggregate on Tuesday.
