Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
MADRID, Sept 16 Holders Real Madrid chased away some of their early-season blues when Gareth Bale scored the pick of the goals in a 5-1 rout of FC Basel in their Champions League Group B opener on Tuesday.
After a deflected Nacho effort put Real 1-0 ahead in the 14th minute, Bale raced on to a Luka Modric pass and dinked the ball brilliantly over onrushing Basel goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik before volleying into an empty net.
A minute later, Bale found space on the right of the penalty area and sent over a low cross for Cristiano Ronaldo, last season's Champions League top scorer with 17 goals, to tap in at the far post.
New Real signing James Rodriguez made it 4-0 in the 37th minute when he started and finished a sweeping counter attack before Derlis Gonzalez almost immediately pulled a goal back for the visitors when he sped clear and beat Iker Casillas with a low strike.
Karim Benzema completed the scoring in the 79th minute when he lashed a left-foot shot into the net off the underside of the crossbar as Real became the first club to score 1,000 goals in European competition. (Editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.