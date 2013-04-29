Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (R) and Sami Khedira react after Borussia Dortmund's fourth goal during their Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match in Dortmund April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

MADRID As they contemplate how to overturn a 4-1 deficit to reach the Champions League final, nine-times European Cup winners Real Madrid are taking inspiration from a similar feat against Derby County four decades ago.

The Spanish giants were caught cold by Borussia Dortmund in their semi-final first leg last week, when, despite being one of the favourites to step out at Wembley on May 25, they were left on the brink of a surprise elimination.

Since their return to Spain, Real have delved into their extensive archives to dig up past examples of heroic fightbacks to convince fans and players of Tuesday's second-leg possibilities.

Real have overturned an identical scoreline once before in Europe's elite club competition, against Derby in 1975.

Charlie George scored a hat-trick for the English champions in a 4-1 second-round triumph at the Baseball Ground, and he scored again in the return leg at the Bernabeu.

However, a Real side which included current Spain boss Vicente del Bosque levelled the tie to force extra time, and striker Santillana struck a 100th-minute decider for a famous 5-1 victory, to progress 6-5 on aggregate.

"The games against Derby and Borussia Moenchengladbach (a similar comeback in the UEFA Cup) were incredible games," Santillana told sports daily Marca.

"The Bernabeu, if you light the match, burns everything."

Much of Real's hope of a comeback rests with Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed the city derby against Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Saturday, when a second-string side triumphed 2-1 at the Calderon.

Ronaldo is the Champions League's leading scorer with 12 goals and has netted 51 times in 50 games for his club so far this season, but picked up a muscle problem in Dortmund and trained apart from the group again on Sunday.

Real will be wary of launching a cavalry charge at a Dortmund side unbeaten on their travels in Europe this year as it would leave their shaky defence even more exposed than usual.

They have the leakiest backline of the four teams remaining with 18 goals conceded, and have kept only one clean sheet in the competition so far.

The second leg is also a challenge to Real coach Jose Mourinho's prestige as failure to progress from a third successive Champions League semi-final would test the patience of club president Florentino Perez.

With the La Liga title about to fall to Barcelona, and Real's European campaign hanging by a thread, next month's King's Cup final might end up representing Mourinho's last chance for major silverware this season.

DORTMUND SPARK

On Saturday, Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp made 10 changes to the team that beat Real but they lacked none of their usual spark as they eased past Fortuna Duesseldorf 2-1 to tighten their hold on second spot with three games left in their domestic season.

"With 10 changes it was not very easy but we are pros and need to accept it," captain Sebastian Kehl said on Saturday.

"We wanted to win to secure second spot and fill up on confidence ahead of Tuesday."

Dortmund, who last week made sure of a Champions League group spot for next season, are looking to reach their first final since winning the trophy in 1997.

Klopp will have a full squad to choose from with midfielder Nuri Sahin's Saturday showing, which included the first goal, possibly earning him a starting spot against the team he joined from Dortmund in 2011.

"People had been saying for weeks there is only one team in Germany that can rotate and still win games," said club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, in reference to fellow semi-finalists Bayern Munich, who are 4-0 up going into their second leg against Barcelona on Wednesday.

"I am delighted that it has now worked for us twice in a row and to be able to show people that we have players who can do it."

Teams (probable):

Real Madrid: 41-Diego Lopez; 4-Sergio Ramos, 3-Pepe, 2-Raphael Varane, 5-Fabio Coentrao; 6-Sami Khedira, 14-Xabi Alonso; 22-Angel Di Maria, 10-Mesut Ozil, 7-Cristiano Ronaldo; 20-Gonzalo Higuain

Borussia Dortmund: 1-Roman Weidenfeller; 26-Lukasz Piszczek, 4-Neven Subotic, 15-Mats Hummels, 29-Marcel Schmelzer; 8-Ilkay Guendogan, 18-Nuri Sahin; 16-Jakub Blaszczykowski, 10-Mario Goetze, 11-Marco Reus; 9-Robert Lewandowski

(Additional reporting by Karolos Grohmann in Berlin, editing by Clare Fallon)