Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho drinks from a bottle of water during a news conference at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MADRID Jose Mourinho refused to add to the media speculation surrounding his future as Real Madrid coach on Monday, but failed to nip it in the bud when questioned in the run up to the Champions League visit of Ajax.

The self-styled 'Special One' agreed a two-year contract extension with Madrid which tied him until 2016 back in May, but after breaking records to win the La Liga title last season has seen his side struggle to replicate that form this year.

Madrid-based sports daily Marca said on Monday Mourinho was planning to leave the club at the end of the season, his third in the Spanish capital.

"I am not going to speak about this. Speak to your colleague about it, the one who has written the story," Mourinho countered with his standard deadpan look at a news conference.

"Organise a meal with that person. I'm not saying a single word."

Mourinho, whose side have slipped 11 points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga, was asked if club president Florentino Perez was happy with the way he was running the team.

"Ask him," Mourinho replied. "I don't have to say when I spoke with the president, I don't have to say what we spoke about. I don't suppose the president will say anything either.

"We have a very good relationship. But I am not going to try and add to this situation."

Another journalist asked why he refused to answer questions about his contract.

"Because I don't want to add to the story. There is no story," he replied.

The journalist persisted. "Are you going to continue next year?"

Mourinho answered: "For me there is no story."

Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has spoken about Mourinho as a possible candidate to succeed him at Old Trafford.

"Friends are like this," Mourinho said. "Friends always speak well of each other. His succession isn't near. It should be in 10 years or so. He is getting better and better. He is stronger all the time. Why should he retire?"

Another club Mourinho has been linked with is big-spending Paris St Germain.

"An assistant of mine is going to watch PSG on Tuesday as we think they a potential rival," Mourinho replied, when asked about interest from the French club.

"In this game PSG play Porto. One will be first the other second in their group. They are both possible adversaries in the last 16. It is the only thing I am thinking about in Paris."

Real have qualified for the last 16 as the second placed side in Champions League Group D behind Borussia Dortmund. They host Ajax in their final group match on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Justin Palmer)