(Updates after penalty shoot out, adds teams) April 25 Real Madrid 2 Bayern Munich 1 - Champions League semi-final, second leg result (aggregate 3-3; Bayern Munich win 3-1 on penalties). At the Bernabeu Scorers: Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo 6 penalty, 14 Bayern Munich: Arjen Robben 27 penalty Halftime: 2-1; 90 minutes: 2-1; 120 minutes: 2-1 Penalties: Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo missed, Kaka missed, Xabi Alonso scored, Sergio Ramos missed Bayern Munich: David Alaba scored, Mario Gomez scored, Toni Kroos missed, Philipp Lahm missed, Bastian Schweinsteiger scored Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary) Teams: Real Madrid: 1-Iker Casillas; 17-Alvaro Arbeloa, 4-Sergio Ramos, 3-Pepe, 12-Marcelo; 14-Xabi Alonso, 6-Sami Khedira; 22-Angel Di Maria (8-Kaka 75), 10-Mesut Ozil (11-Esteban Granero 111), 7-Cristiano Ronaldo; 9-Karim Benzema (20-Gonzalo Higuain 106) Bayern Munich: 1-Manuel Neuer; 21-Philipp Lahm, 17-Jerome Boateng, 28-Holger Badstuber, 27-David Alaba; 31-Bastian Schweinsteiger, 30-Luiz Gustavo; 10-Arjen Robben, 39-Toni Kroos, 7-Franck Ribery (25-Thomas Mueller 95); 33-Mario Gomez - First leg: Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 1 - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher)