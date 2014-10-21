Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring Chelsea's sixth goal during their Champions League Group G soccer match against Maribor at Stamford Bridge in London October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Bayern Munich's Mario Gotze celebrates with his teammates after scoring against AS Roma during their Champions League soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

LONDON The goal machines of Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Shakhtar Donetsk cranked into top gear on Tuesday as the Champions League captivated its continental audience with a record 40 goals in one eight-game night.

Bayern, who humbled Roma 7-1, Chelsea, who beat Maribor 6-0, and Shakhtar, who enjoyed a 7-0 win at Bate Borisov, contributed 20 between them on an evening to forget for defenders and goalkeepers alike.

Ukraine's Shakhtar became the first team to score six times in the first half of a Champions League match, and their victory was the joint-best for an away side.

Shakhtar's Brazilian striker Luiz Adriano became the first player to score four before halftime - and at 17 minutes he now holds the competition record for the quickest four-goal tally.

He added another late on to join Lionel Messi as the only players to have netted five times in a Champions League outing.

Messi scored once in Barcelona's 3-1 victory over Ajax to pull level with Cristiano Ronaldo on 69 Champions League goals, two behind all-time leading scorer Raul.

Chelsea's win against Maribor was their record victory in the Champions League.

In another high-scoring contest, Schalke beat Sporting 4-3.

(Writing by Stephen Wood; editing by martyn Herman)