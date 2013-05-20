SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Middlesbrough v Burnley
April 7 Facts and figures of Saturday's Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Burnley at the Riverside Stadium.
LONDON May 20 Italian Nicola Rizzoli has been named as the referee for this Saturday's Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich at Wembley.
UEFA confirmed on Monday that the 41-year-old Rizzoli, who was in charge of the 2010 Europa League final and was on duty at Euro 2012, had been selected.
He will be assisted by fellow Italians Renato Faverani and Andrea Stefani with the fourth official, Damir Skomina, coming from Slovenia.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
April 7 Facts and figures of Saturday's Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Burnley at the Riverside Stadium.
April 7 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has declared his admiration for Hull City counterpart Marco Silva before the sides clash in the Premier League on Saturday.