May 17 Portugal's Pedro Proenca will referee Saturday's Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Chelsea, UEFA said on Thursday.

The 41-year-old made his international refereeing debut in 2003 and has officiated 65 UEFA matches and two Portuguese Cup finals.

Proenca has handled five Champions League matches since the beginning of the season and refereed Manchester United's semi-final second leg against Schalke 04 last term. (Writing by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)