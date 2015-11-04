ROME Nov 4 AS Roma squandered a two-goal lead but recovered to beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 following a late Miralem Pjanic penalty on Wednesday to move into second place in Champions League Group E.

The Italian side moved on to five points, five behind leaders Barcelona and one ahead of third-placed Leverkusen following their first win of the group stage.

Roma exposed the visitors' defensive frailties with goals from Mohamed Salah and Edin Dzeko inside the first half hour, but Leverkusen levelled six minutes into the second period after a quickfire double from Admir Mehmedi and Javier Hernandez.

However, an 80th-minute penalty scored by Miralem Pjanic -- following Omer Toprak's goalline push on Salah -- earned the visiting captain a red card and secured victory for the home side.

(Reoporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)