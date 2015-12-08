AS Roma's Mohamed Salah reacts as he looks at the ball during their Serie A soccer match against Fiorentina at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito/Files

AS Roma midfielder Mohamed Salah is fit to play in Wednesday's home Champions League Group E game against Bate Borisov after a month out due to an ankle ligament injury.

The 23-year old Egyptian international, who has scored five goals in 11 matches this season, trained with the squad on Tuesday.

"Salah is fine. He doesn't have 90 minutes in him, but he's ready," Roma coach Rudi Garcia said on the club's website(www.asroma.com/).

Roma forward Francesco Totti has been ruled out until next year and Gervinho picked up an injury during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Torino.

"Our options are limited for the line-up tomorrow due to injuries, but we do have options," Garcia added.

Roma are fourth in the Serie A table and have not won in their last four matches in all competitions, including a 6-1 drubbing by Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Italian side are second in Group E behind Barcelona, level on five points with Bayer Leverkusen going into the final round of matches.

