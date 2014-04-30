MADRID, April 30 Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has turned his sights on winning the Champions League in his native Portugal after setting a record for goals scored in a single edition of Europe's elite club competition.

Ronaldo's brace in Wednesday's 4-0 drubbing of holders Bayern Munich, which sent Real through to next month's final in Lisbon 5-0 on aggregate, took his Champions League tally for the season to 16 in 12 matches.

The 29-year-old had equalled Barcelona forward Lionel Messi's record of 14 scored in the 2011-12 edition with a goal in the quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund and has 66 overall in 102 appearances.

Former Real striker Raul is the leading marksman with 71 goals, with Messi second on 67.

"I was looking for it (the record) and I knew I needed one goal but I was not going to be mad if it didn't happen," Ronaldo told reporters.

"I'm really happy to break the Champions League record but what I want is to win it and we're very excited," added the Portugal captain.

"A final is always complicated. It will be in my country and I want to win the Champions League."

Ronaldo, who top scored in last season's Champions League with 12 goals, netted a hat-trick at Group B rivals Galatasaray in Real's opening game of the latest edition and followed up with doubles against FC Copenhagen and Juventus.

He went on to score twice in each leg of the round of 16 tie against Schalke 04 before helping dispatch Dortmund and Bayern.

"We showed a very good attitude and we deserved to reach the final," he said.

"I'd like to thank all the players for their effort and now is time to enjoy the moment and play the final to win.

"We have been losing in the semis for a long time, three or four years, but the most important thing is that now we are in a deserved final and we have our feet on the ground."

Real will play La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid or English Premier League side Chelsea, who play their semi-final second leg in London later on Wednesday, in the final.