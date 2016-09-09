Muguruza beats Venus to reach Italian Open semis
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.
MOSCOW Russian club Rostov have been hit with a partial stadium closure for their next home Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven later this month.
UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body found the club's supporters guilty of racism during the second leg of their Champions League play-off against Ajax on Aug. 24, the governing body said in a statement on its website (www.uefa.org) on Friday.
A total of 1,500 seats in the East Stand at the Olimp 2 Stadium will be closed during the match on Sept. 28 as part of the sanction.
Rostov defender Fedor Kudryashov will be banned for three matches after being sent-off against Ajax for violent conduct, UEFA added.
Rostov are playing in the Champions League for the first time and are in Group D along with Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and PSV.
(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.
LONDON Maria Sharapova will probably have to win 10 matches to claim a second Wimbledon title this year after deciding on Friday not to request a wildcard for the championships.