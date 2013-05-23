LONDON May 23 Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund's routes to the Champions League final:
* Bayern Munich
Semi-final
April 23
Bayern Munich 4 Barcelona 0
May 1
Barcelona 0 Bayern Munich 3
Bayern Munich won 7-0 on aggregate
Quarter-final
April 2
Bayern Munich 2 Juventus 0
April 10
Juventus 0 Bayern Munich 2
Bayern Munich won 4-0 on aggregate
Last 16
Feb 19
Arsenal 1 Bayern Munich 3
March 13
Bayern Munich 0 Arsenal 2
Bayern Munich won on away goals after 3-3 on aggregate
Group stage
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bayern Munich 6 4 1 1 15 7 13
Valencia 6 4 1 1 12 5 13
BATE Borisov 6 2 0 4 9 15 6
Lille 6 1 0 5 4 13 3
Results:
Nov. 20
Valencia 1 Bayern Munich 1
Nov. 7
Bayern Munich 6 Lille 1
Oct. 23
Lille 0 Bayern Munich 1
Oct. 2
BATE Borisov 3 Bayern Munich 1
Sept 19
Bayern Munich 2 Valencia 1
Dec. 5
Bayern Munich 4 BATE Borisov 1
* Borussia Dortmund
Semi-final
April 24
Borussia Dortmund 4 Real Madrid 1
April 30
Real Madrid 2 Borussia Dortmund 0
Borussia Dortmund won 4-3 on aggregate
Quarter-final
April 3
Malaga 0 Borussia Dortmund 0
April 9
Borussia Dortmund 3 Malaga 2
Borussia Dortmund won 3-2 on aggregate
Last 16
Feb 13
Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Borussia Dortmund 2
March 5
Borussia Dortmund 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Borussia Dortmund won 5-2 on aggregate
Group stage
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Borussia Dortmund 6 4 2 0 11 5 14
Real Madrid 6 3 2 1 15 9 11
Ajax Amsterdam 6 1 1 4 8 16 4
Manchester City 6 0 3 3 7 11 3
Results:
Sept. 18
Borussia Dortmund 1 Ajax Amsterdam 0
Oct. 3
Manchester City 1 Borussia Dortmund 1
Oct. 24
Borussia Dortmund 2 Real Madrid 1
Nov. 6
Real Madrid 2 Borussia Dortmund 2
Nov. 21
Ajax Amsterdam 1 Borussia Dortmund 4
Dec. 4
Borussia Dortmund 1 Manchester City 0
Odds (according to Ladbrokes on May 19):
Bayern Munich 5/6
Borussia Dortmund 10/3 (Compiled by Toby Davis)