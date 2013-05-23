LONDON May 23 Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund's routes to the Champions League final:

* Bayern Munich

Semi-final

April 23

Bayern Munich 4 Barcelona 0

May 1

Barcelona 0 Bayern Munich 3

Bayern Munich won 7-0 on aggregate

Quarter-final

April 2

Bayern Munich 2 Juventus 0

April 10

Juventus 0 Bayern Munich 2

Bayern Munich won 4-0 on aggregate

Last 16

Feb 19

Arsenal 1 Bayern Munich 3

March 13

Bayern Munich 0 Arsenal 2

Bayern Munich won on away goals after 3-3 on aggregate

Group stage

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Bayern Munich 6 4 1 1 15 7 13

Valencia 6 4 1 1 12 5 13

BATE Borisov 6 2 0 4 9 15 6

Lille 6 1 0 5 4 13 3

Results:

Nov. 20

Valencia 1 Bayern Munich 1

Nov. 7

Bayern Munich 6 Lille 1

Oct. 23

Lille 0 Bayern Munich 1

Oct. 2

BATE Borisov 3 Bayern Munich 1

Sept 19

Bayern Munich 2 Valencia 1

Dec. 5

Bayern Munich 4 BATE Borisov 1

* Borussia Dortmund

Semi-final

April 24

Borussia Dortmund 4 Real Madrid 1

April 30

Real Madrid 2 Borussia Dortmund 0

Borussia Dortmund won 4-3 on aggregate

Quarter-final

April 3

Malaga 0 Borussia Dortmund 0

April 9

Borussia Dortmund 3 Malaga 2

Borussia Dortmund won 3-2 on aggregate

Last 16

Feb 13

Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Borussia Dortmund 2

March 5

Borussia Dortmund 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Borussia Dortmund won 5-2 on aggregate

Group stage

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Borussia Dortmund 6 4 2 0 11 5 14

Real Madrid 6 3 2 1 15 9 11

Ajax Amsterdam 6 1 1 4 8 16 4

Manchester City 6 0 3 3 7 11 3

Results:

Sept. 18

Borussia Dortmund 1 Ajax Amsterdam 0

Oct. 3

Manchester City 1 Borussia Dortmund 1

Oct. 24

Borussia Dortmund 2 Real Madrid 1

Nov. 6

Real Madrid 2 Borussia Dortmund 2

Nov. 21

Ajax Amsterdam 1 Borussia Dortmund 4

Dec. 4

Borussia Dortmund 1 Manchester City 0

Odds (according to Ladbrokes on May 19):

Bayern Munich 5/6

Borussia Dortmund 10/3 (Compiled by Toby Davis)