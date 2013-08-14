Aug 14 The Champions League risks being thrown into confusion after Ukrainian side Metalist Kharkiv were kicked out of the competition on Wednesday but still had the option of taking their case to sport's highest tribunal.

Turkish club Fenerbahce, banned from European soccer for two years over domestic match-fixing, have already been re-admitted to the contest while they await the result of an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

If Metalist follow a similar path, European soccer's governing body UEFA could be left with a logistical nightmare to sort out.

The decision by UEFA's appeals committee to expel the Ukrainian club came 10 days after Metalist lost an appeal at CAS over a domestic match-fixing case dating back to 2008.

UEFA's emergency committee was meeting later on Wednesday to "consider the consequences of the decision on the competition" and it had plenty to chew over.

Together, the two cases have created a bewildering number of possible scenarios that UEFA would have to deal with.

Fenerbahce have already beaten Austrian side Salzburg and face Arsenal over two legs in the final playoff round later this month, with the winners going into the group stage.

CAS has said it will make a final ruling on Fenerbahce's case "by August 28", the day after the second leg.

That opens the possibility that Fenerbahce could qualify for the group stage, having eliminated both Arsenal and Salzburg, only to be expelled.

UEFA could simply award Fenerbahce's place to Arsenal, however that is almost certain to infuriate the Austrian side and their owners Red Bull, who have been trying in vain to reach Europe's elite competition since taking over the club in 2005.

On the other hand, there are no dates available in the international calendar to squeeze in a two-leg playoff between Salzburg and Arsenal, which would be the other option.

Metalist were due to face Schalke 04 in their playoff round and the logical step following their expulsion is that PAOK, the Greek side they knocked out in the previous round, would take their place, although UEFA could also simply award Schalke a bye to the group stage.

However, should the Ukrainian team appeal to CAS and be re-admitted pending the final decision, as Fenerbahce were, they could still face Schalke 04 over two legs, starting on Aug. 21.

UEFA's ultimate nightmare would be that Metalist beat Schalke, qualify for the group stage and then lose their case at CAS. There is even a possibility CAS would not make its final decision until after some group-stage matches had been played.

Two years ago, UEFA was forced to draw up a number of contingency plans for reorganising the Europa League after Swiss club Sion launched a legal challenge over their expulsion from the competition over ineligible players.

These included increasing one of the groups from four to five teams to accommodate Sion and playing the additional fixtures during the winter break.

In the event, Sion lost their case and UEFA were spared a huge headache. (Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by Sonia Oxley)