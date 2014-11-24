BERLIN Nov 24 Schalke 04 coach Roberto Di Matteo will waste no time reminiscing about his time at Chelsea when the two sides meet in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Italian, who took charge of the Bundesliga club last month, played for the Stamford Bridge outfit for six years and also coached Chelsea when they won the Champions League by beating Bayern Munich in the final at the Allianz Arena in 2012.

Di Matteo was sacked later that year but said all that was now in the past.

"I spent many years of my life at Chelsea and still know many people who work there, players as well," he told reporters on Monday. "But there is no time for sentimentalities...I want to beat Chelsea.

"Tomorrow we will focus on our work, nothing else. I have no thoughts of revenge."

Di Matteo led Chelsea to the Champions League title as caretaker before being promoted to full-time coach.

"Honestly, I am not thinking about 2012 that much. I am a person who looks forward, not backwards, I live in the present even though lots of people keep reminding me of that match," he said of the 2012 final victory in Munich.

Chelsea are top with eight points and two games left while Schalke, second on five points, know if they fail to win the Group G clash it will put a dent in the German club's qualification hopes.

"They have not lost a competitive game this season and have huge quality in their squad," Di Matteo said of his old club.

"Everything must click for us, we have to have a super day to beat them." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)