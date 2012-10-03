GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany Oct 3 Montpellier's Souleymane Camara scored a 90th-minute equaliser to snatch a 2-2 draw at Schalke 04 in their Champions League Group B match on Wednesday.

Teenager Julian Draxler had cancelled out Montpellier's 13th-minute lead through Karim Ait-Fana with a fine goal of his own in the 26th after a pinpoint through ball from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

He then earned a penalty early in the second half that left the visitors with 10 men after Garry Bocaly was sent off. Dutch striker Huntelaar had no problem converting it.

However, Camara scored with a last-gasp effort to earn a draw after Schalke missed a handful of chances to add to their tally. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)