GELSENKIRCHEN Nov 6 Schalke 04 bravely battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with visitors Arsenal on Tuesday thanks to goals from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Jefferson Farfan to maintain their slim lead in their Champions League Group B.

First half goals from Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud seemed to be meting out immediate justice for Arsenal's 2-0 defeat by the Germans in London a fortnight ago.

Schalke however, devoured their lead with Dutchman Huntelaar cutting the deficit in first half stoppage time and Peruvian Farfan completing their comeback with deflected shot midway through the second half.

The result leaves the group wide open with Schalke in the lead on eight points and Arsenal a point behind in second place. Olympiakos beat Montpellier 3-1 to increase their tally to six points.

