WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Two-goal Ronaldo fires Real to 12th European title
* Brilliant Mandzukic goal in vain as Juve lose seventh final (Adds quotes)
BERLIN Nov 7 Schalke 04 must cope without defender Atsuto Uchida and midfielder Marco Hoeger after they were injured in the 2-2 Champions League comeback draw against Arsenal on Tuesday, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.
Uchida tore a thigh muscle in the 25th minute and was replaced by substitute Hoeger, who sustained a ligament injury midway through the second half and was taken off.
"The pair will be out for the coming weeks," said Schalke in a statement.
Schalke top Champions League Group B with eight points, one ahead of Arsenal with Olympiakos Piraeus on six after beating Montpellier HSC 3-1.
They are also second in the Bundesliga, seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich.
CARDIFF, June 3 The greatest goalkeeper of his generation, Juventus's Gianluigi Buffon tasted defeat in his third Champions League final as the major missing medal from his illustrious career once again slipped out of his grasp on Saturday.