GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany Nov 21 Schalke 04 booked their spot in the Champions League knockout stage on Wednesday with a nervous 1-0 victory over Olympiakos Piraeus courtesy of a brilliant 30-metre goal by Christian Fuchs.

Austria international Fuchs scored with his left foot, taking a pot shot in the 77th minute to send Schalke top of Group B on 11 points and through to the next round.

The hosts, who scored their first home win in the competition this season, dominated throughout and squandered half a dozen clear chances before Fuchs struck.

Arsenal beat Montpellier 2-0 in the other Group B game to move up to 10 points and also make sure of advancing. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)