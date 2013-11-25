BERLIN Nov 25 German club Schalke 04 will be without keeper Timo Hildebrand and offensive midfielder Leon Goretzka in their Champions League Group E match against Steaua Bucharest on Tuesday.

Hildebrand picked up a minor hip injury in the 3-3 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday while teenager Goretzka is out with influenza, the club said on Monday before the team's departure.

Ralf Faehrmann is set to replace Hildebrand while forward Chinedu Obasi was also included in the squad.

Schalke are second in the group with two games to play and six points, three behind leaders Chelsea and one ahead of Basel. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)