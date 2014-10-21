GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany Oct 21 A stoppage-time penalty from Schalke 04's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting snatched a 4-3 win against Sporting in the Champions League on Tuesday for their first victory and a winning return to the competition for new coach Roberto Di Matteo.

In a rollercoaster game, Schalke squandered a two-goal lead after coming from a goal down when Adrien Silva struck twice in the second half. But Choupo-Moting kept his cool to win the game for Schalke deep in stoppage time.

Portugal winger Nani, on loan from Manchester United this season, had put the visitors ahead on 14 minutes before Schalke levelled through Nigerian Chinedu Obasi with the Portuguese down to 10 men after the dismissal of Mauricio in the 33rd.

It looked all over when second-half goals from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and captain Benedikt Hoewedes put the hosts two goals ahead.

But two goals from Silva, a spot kick and a header with 12 minutes remaining, looked to have turned the game around before Chuopo-Moting's last-gasp penalty.

Schalke are second in Group G on five points, two behind leaders Chelsea, who crushed Slovenia's Maribor 6-0. Sporting are on one. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)