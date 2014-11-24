BERLIN Nov 24 Schalke 04 coach Roberto Di Matteo is banking on his team's perfect home record under his stewardship to deny his former club Chelsea the group win in their Champions League game on Tuesday.

Italian Di Matteo, who led Chelsea to the 2012 Champions League title as caretaker coach, took over at Schalke in October and so far has seen them win each of their four matches at home in all competitions.

A nervous 3-2 win over VfL Wolfsburg after an explosive start that saw them lead 3-0 after only 25 minutes confirmed Schalke's good run at home under the Italian.

"We are happy with our performance," he said. "We scored three goals and continue to have a great run at home."

"We have the Champions League game on Tuesday where everything is open. But we want at least a point," said Di Matteo, who is enjoying his first job since being sacked by Chelsea in late 2012.

With Chelsea top of Group G on eight points with two games remaining, Schalke, second on five, know that a draw could be enough to secure Chelsea the group win and put a dent in Schalke's qualification hopes.

Sporting Lisbon, who have four points, take on last-placed Maribor in the other group game.

The fitness of Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been an ongoing saga throughout their first four Group G games, with the Spaniard, suffering with hamstring and pelvic problems, used only fleetingly so far by manager Jose Mourinho.

Ominously for Schalke though, the Blues boss says Costa is now fully recovered after being given a rest from the Spain squad during the recent international window.

To prove the point, the hitman continued his prolific club form with his 11th goal in 10 league games in the 2-0 home win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

That victory strengthened Chelsea's lead at the top of the Premier League table, with Mourinho's men continuing their unbeaten start to the season in all competitions.

Mourinho himself played down the clash with Di Matteo saying: "It is Chelsea against Schalke, it is not me against Di Matteo. I don't play against him."

