Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
Nov 6 Schalke 04 2 Arsenal 2 - Champions League Group B result
At Auf Schalke Arena, Gelsenkirchen
Scorers:
Schalke: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 45+2, Jefferson Farfan 67
Arsenal: Theo Walcott 18, Olivier Giroud 26
Halftime: 1-2
Teams:
Schalke 04: 36-Lars Unnerstall; 22-Atsuto Uchida (12-Marco Hoeger 25) (14-Kyriakos Papadopoulos 66), 4-Benedikt Hoewedes, 32-Joel Matip, 23-Christian Fuchs; 33-Roman Neustaedter; 13-Jermaine Jones, 11-Ibrahim Afellay; 10-Lewis Holtby (27-Tranquillo Barneta 90+4); 17-Jefferson Farfan, 25-Klaas-Jan Huntelaar
Arsenal: 24-Vito Mannone; 3-Bacary Sagna, 4-Per Mertesacker, 5-Thomas Vermaelen, 6-Laurent Koscielny; 10-Jack Wilshere, 14-Theo Walcott, 8-Mikel Arteta, 9-Lukas Podolski (22-Andre Santos 90); 19-Santi Cazorla (22-Francis Coquelin 90); 12-Olivier Giroud.
Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Tom Pilcher)
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (