Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
MILAN Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain will miss Tuesday's Champions League match at Sevilla with a bruised thigh, the Serie A champions said on Monday.
Juventus, who need a win to qualify from Group H with one match to spare, said in a statement that the Argentina forward sustained the injury during the closing minutes of Saturday's 3-0 league win over Pescara.
The Turin side will also be without defender Andrea Barzagli, winger Marko Pjaca and forward Paulo Dybala, who are out with long-term injuries. Defender Medhi Benatia has not recovered from a knock to his right knee and will also miss out.
Central defender Giorgio Chiellini, who has not played since limping off during the Serie A win over Napoli on Oct. 29, was included in the squad.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.