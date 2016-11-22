SEVILLE, Spain Juventus came from behind to secure a 3-1 win at Sevilla and reach the Champions League knockout stage on Tuesday, helped by a controversial penalty and a first-half sending-off.

Nicolas Pareja gave Sevilla an early lead but it fell apart for the hosts after Franco Vazquez was booked twice in a five-minute spell and Juve's Claudio Marchisio levelled with a hotly-protested penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Late goals by Leonardo Bonucci and Mario Mandzukic for the visitors then settled a petulant game that produced 31 fouls and eight yellow cards.

Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli was also dismissed for persistent dissent and watched the final half hour among the home supporters.

Juventus, missing injured strikers Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala, went top of Group H with 11 points from five games, one ahead of Sevilla who still need a point at Olympique Lyonnais in their final game.

Moise Kean became the first player born after the start of 2000 to appear in the Champions League when he came on for Juventus in the 84th minute. Aged 16 years and 267 days, he is the sixth youngest player to have appeared in the competition.

FRENETIC START

Sevilla made a frenetic start and went ahead when defender Pareja volleyed past Gianluigi Buffon from the edge of the penalty area in the ninth minute after a headed clearance landed invitingly at his feet.

Juventus were struggling to play their way out of defence as the Spanish side poured forward, attacking with seven or eight players and pressing the Serie A team deep in their own half.

Sevilla's troubles began in the 31st minute when Vazquez was booked for clattering into Juan Cuadrado, who angered the Spaniards by playing on when they had a player down injured and were demanding he kick the ball into touch.

Five minutes later, Vazquez clipped Sami Khedira's leg and was sent off.

Already aggrieved, Sevilla were further angered when referee Mark Clattenburg awarded Juventus a penalty in first-half stoppage time for an off-the-ball push on Bonucci at a corner.

Marchisio converted with a shot which Sevilla keeper Sergio Rico got his hand to but could not stop. It was the first goal Sevilla had conceded in the group.

Sevilla still tried to win the game but Juventus finally made the extra man count when a headed clearance landed on the edge of the area and Bonucci, without breaking stride, drilled the ball home with his left foot with five minutes left.

Mandzukic completed the win when he collected Marchisio's pass and cut inside to score the third in stoppage time.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Martyn Herman and Toby Davis)