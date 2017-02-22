* Sevilla beat Leicester 2-1 in last-16 first leg

* Correa had penalty saved by Schmeichel at 0-0

* Sarabia headed hosts in front in the 25th minute

* Correa doubled Sevilla's advantage in the 62nd

* Vardy hit his first goal in the Champions League in the 73rd

* Second leg at King Power Stadium is on March 14

By Richard Martin

SEVILLE, Spain, Feb 22 Jamie Vardy scored his first goal in the Champions League to give Leicester City some hope of staying in Europe's elite competition despite a 2-1 loss to an utterly dominant Sevilla in Wednesday's last-16 first leg.

Pablo Sarabia headed the hosts into a deserved lead in the 25th minute after Kasper Schmeichel had saved Joaquin Correa's penalty. Argentine forward Correa made amends by netting in the 62nd after inspired play from Stevan Jovetic.

Leicester were outplayed by the home side, who had 80 percent of possession in the first half, and it took a number of brilliant saves from Schmeichel to keep them in the game, while Sevilla's Vitolo hit the inside of the post.

Vardy made the most of a rare attacking opportunity for the struggling English champions by blasting in a cross from Danny Drinkwater from close range in the 73rd minute and Claudio Ranieri's side were fortunate not to concede late on when Adil Rami's header smashed against the crossbar.

The second leg in Leicester is on March 14. (Editing by Clare Fallon)