Sept 27 Wissam Ben Yedder's first Champions League goal gave Sevilla a 1-0 win over Olympique Lyon on Tuesday and put them level on points with Juventus at the top of Group H.

Ben Yedder, a close-season signing from Toulouse, latched on to a header from Luciano Vietto in the 52nd minute to give the Europa League champions the victory in Seville.

Argentine Vietto, on loan from Atletico Madrid, missed several chances to score himself, not least when he struck a penalty high over the crossbar in the 69th minute after a clumsy tackle on Samir Nasri by Jordy Gaspar.

Lyon, who had opened their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb two weeks ago, were left to rue missed chances after Nabil Fekir hit the crossbar early in the first half and Corentin Tolisso had a shot saved in the 76th. (Writing by Clare Fallon; Editing by Ian Chadband)