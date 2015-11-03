LONDON Nov 3 Manchester City fans continued their protests against UEFA by booing the Champions League anthem again before the start of their team's Group D match against Sevilla at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on Tuesday.

UEFA launched disciplinary proceedings against City under regulations concerning the "disruption of the competition anthem" after City supporters booed and jeered when the anthem was played before their 2-1 home win over Sevilla on Oct. 21.

City captain Vincent Kompany and manager Manuel Pellegrini at their news conferences in Spain have defended the fans' right to express their feelings.

The sound of City supporters booing and jeering could clearly be heard moments before kickoff.

City fans are frustrated with European soccer's governing body because the club was penalised under UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules.

They are also upset over UEFA's decision not to reimburse the supporters after it ordered City's match against CSKA Moscow last season to be played behind closed doors.

City fans who paid to travel to Moscow for the game claim they lost out financially while some CSKA fans were reported to have attended the fixture.

UEFA's disciplinary body will consider the case against City on Nov. 19 and a charge could follow. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)