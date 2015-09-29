PARIS Brazil centre back David Luiz is doubtful for Paris St Germain's Champions League Group A game at Shakhtar Donetsk, coach Laurent Blanc said on Tuesday.

"We rested him at Nantes (in Ligue 1 last Saturday) because he has some pain in his knee, and it's difficult to nurse," Blanc told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's match, which will be played in Lviv.

"It's not serious but it's been bothering him a little. I'll make a decision after today's training session."

Blanc added that he was also waiting for the last moment to decide whether fullback Gregory van der Wiel, who has been hampered by a hip problem, would be ruled out.

PSG won their first game in Group A, beating Malmo 2-0 at the Parc des Princes. They will take on group favourites Real Madrid at home on Oct. 21.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Stephen Wood)