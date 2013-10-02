DONETSK, Ukraine Oct 2 Manchester United veteran Ryan Giggs broke the Champions League appearance record when he came on as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 Group A draw at Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

It was the 39-year-old Welsh midfielder's 145th game in Europe's premier club competition (including qualifiers) and took him past former Real Madrid striker Raul.

"It's fantastic," United manager David Moyes told Sky Sports television. "I was telling him before the game he was going to come on off the bench.

"What a record, and I've got to say, what a player."

Giggs, who is also now part of United's coaching staff, won the competition with United in 1998-99 and 2007-08 and also has 13 league titles to his name.

He has made over 900 appearances for the club. (Reporting by Josh Reich in London; editing by Tony Jimenez)