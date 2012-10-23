Shakhtar Donetsk's Alex Teixeira (3rd L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Chelsea during their Champions League Group E soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

DONETSK, Ukraine Holders Chelsea's eight-match unbeaten run in the Champions League came to an unceremonious end after goals by Alex Teixeira and Fernandinho led classy Shakhtar Donetsk to a 2-1 win on Tuesday.

The Londoners, with John Terry back as captain after being banned at the weekend and Frank Lampard making his 100th European appearance, were up against it from the moment Teixeira pounced on a loose ball to score with a low shot in the third minute.

Petr Cech kept the champions in the game with a string of fine saves before Eden Hazard needlessly gave the ball away in midfield to Luiz Adriano and he streaked clear to set up Fernandinho for another low strike in the 52nd minute.

Brazilian Oscar pulled one back for Chelsea near the end after a right-wing surge by defender Branislav Ivanovic.

Shakhtar's win took them to the top of Group E with seven points from three games, three points ahead of Chelsea.

The Ukrainians, who lead the way in their domestic championship after reeling off 12 straight wins at the start of the season, were on top throughout the first half with mop-haired Brazilian Willian pulling the strings.

Chelsea were under siege at the Donbass Arena and Cech had to pull off several top-notch stops including a brilliant reflex save to deny defender Olexandr Kucher from three metres.

Roberto Di Matteo's team perked up in the second period and Juan Mata shot narrowly wide following a sweeping move in the 50th minute.

Fernandinho doubled Shakhtar's lead before Teixeira went close to a third goal when his venemous long-range drive was tipped over by Cech. (Writing by Tony Jimenez in London; editing by Justin Palmer)