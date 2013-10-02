DONETSK, Ukraine England striker Wayne Rooney was surprisingly missing from Manchester United's squad for the Champions League Group A match at Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

Rooney took a knock on the shin in training and United manager David Moyes had hoped to name him on the bench but the injury swelled up before the game, ruling him out.

Moyes said: "He picked up a crack in the shin and it's swollen up. He was going to be on the bench but he has not been able to make it."

United and Shakhtar went into the match equal with three points after wins in their opening Champions League matches.

