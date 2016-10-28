KIEV Dynamo Kiev captain Andriy Yarmolenko is likely to miss next week's Champions League match with Benfica in Lisbon because of a knee injury.

The 27-year-old winger strained his lateral knee ligament during a training session.

"The doctors are conducting the necessary treatment procedures which will take from seven to 10 days so Andriy Yarmolenko is a big doubt for the game against Benfica," the club's official website said on Friday.

The Ukrainian side are bottom of Group B with one point from their first three matches.

