Murray says health key to hopes of prolonging his career
World number one Andy Murray is confident he can stay at the top of the men's game and play on into his thirties - as long as he can keep himself fit.
KIEV Dynamo Kiev captain Andriy Yarmolenko is likely to miss next week's Champions League match with Benfica in Lisbon because of a knee injury.
The 27-year-old winger strained his lateral knee ligament during a training session.
"The doctors are conducting the necessary treatment procedures which will take from seven to 10 days so Andriy Yarmolenko is a big doubt for the game against Benfica," the club's official website said on Friday.
The Ukrainian side are bottom of Group B with one point from their first three matches.
As Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq head off into the sunset after long and illustrious careers, Pakistan begins a tricky period of transition looking for a new wave of players ready to fill a huge void left by the retired batting greats.