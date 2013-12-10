SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain Dec 10 Bayer Leverkusen secured a place in the last 16 of the Champions League when Oemer Toprak struck in a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad in the final round of matches in Group A on Tuesday.

The Bundesliga side's victory lifted them above Shakhtar Donetsk into second place in the group after the Ukrainian side were beaten 1-0 at leaders Manchester United.

Leverkusen were deserved winners at the Anoeta against already eliminated Sociedad, and midfielder Gonzalo Castro and forward Stefan Kiessling hit the post either side of Toprak's goal four minutes after halftime.

United top the group on 14 points from six games, with Leverkusen on 10 and Shakhtar on eight. Sociedad, who have scored one goal and conceded 10, have one point in fourth and last place.

(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Stephen Wood)