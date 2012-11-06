Spartak Moscow's Emmanuel Emenike (C) leaves the pitch after his Champion's League Group G soccer match against Celtic in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Spartak Moscow will be without leading strikers Emmanuel Emenike and Welliton for Wednesday's Champions League Group G match at Benfica, the Russian club said on Tuesday.

Emenike, the club's top scorer this season, aggravated a back injury in Saturday's league game in Samara.

The Nigerian, who scored both of Spartak goals in last month's 3-2 defeat by Celtic, also missed the team's 2-1 win over Benfica two weeks ago with the same problem.

Brazilian Welliton, who topped the Russian scoring charts in 2009 and 2010, is sidelined with an unspecified problem, a Spartak spokesman said.

The Muscovites already have several key players out with injury in addition to Emenike and Welliton, including first and second-choice goalkeepers Andriy Dykan and Sergei Pesyakov.

Captain Sergei Parshivlyuk, Brazil midfielder Romulo and Ireland winger Aiden McGeady are also injured.

Spartak's third-choice keeper Artem Rebrov was in goal for the first Benfica match in Moscow.

Barcelona top the standings on nine points, ahead of Celtic (four), Spartak (three) and Benfica (one).

(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Alastair Himmer)