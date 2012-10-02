Soccer-Hazard to miss Belgium matches after fracturing ankle
June 5 Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard sustained an ankle fracture in training and will miss this week's international matches, the Belgian Football Association confirmed on Sunday.
MOSCOW Oct 2 Giorgios Samaras headed the winner in the dying seconds as Celtic ended a miserable record on the road to beat 10-man Spartak Moscow 3-2 in their Champions League Group G match on Tuesday.
It was Celtic's first away win in Europe's elite competition since a European Cup win against Shamrock Rovers in 1986. In the Champions League era, 19 of their 20 away matches had ended in defeat, including their previous 11 in a row.
Gary Hooper put Celtic ahead after 12 minutes before Emmanuel Emenike pulled the Russians level after 41 minutes and the same player put them 2-1 up three minutes into the second half with a tap-in.
The game turned Celtic's way after Juan Insaurralde was sent off after 63 minutes for pulling Gary Hooper back.
A Dimitry Kombarov own goal put Celtic level after 71 minutes before Greece international Samaras headed the winner.
(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov)
June 5 Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard sustained an ankle fracture in training and will miss this week's international matches, the Belgian Football Association confirmed on Sunday.
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid 12th European Cup and third Champions League triumph in four years on Saturday, becoming the first team to retain the trophy in the competition’s expanded format, demonstrated their power over the rest of Europe.