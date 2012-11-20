MOSCOW Nov 20 Lionel Messi fired a first-half double as Barcelona overcame Spartak Moscow 3-0 on Tuesday to ease into the Champions League last 16.

Barcelona fullback Daniel Alves opened the scoring in the 16th minute in Moscow and Messi added two more in the space of 12 minutes before halftime with his 79th and 80th goals during this calendar year.

The Spaniards, who now have 12 points from five games, controlled the tempo with their passing game and often picked holes in Spartak's porous defence.

The Russians had a slim chance of advancing from Group G before Tuesday's match but the defeat knocked them out with third spot and a Europa League berth now their only hope. Benfica host Celtic in the other group game later. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Mark Meadows)