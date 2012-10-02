Soccer-Hazard to miss Belgium matches after fracturing ankle
June 5 Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard sustained an ankle fracture in training and will miss this week's international matches, the Belgian Football Association confirmed on Sunday.
MOSCOW Oct 2 Teams for Tuesday's Champions League Group G match between Spartak Moscow and Celtic at the Luzhniki stadium:
Spartak Moscow: 30-Sergei Pesyakov; 34-Yevgeny Makeyev, 2-Juan Insaurralde, 5-Nicolas Pareja, 23-Dmitry Kombarov; 8-Aiden McGeady, 21-Kim Kallstrom, 6-Rafael Carioca, 20-Demy de Zeeuw; 9-Ari, 29-Emmanuel Emenike
Celtic: 1-Fraser Forster; 3-Emilio Izaguirre, 4-Efe Ambrose, 6-Kelvin Wilson, 21-Charlie Mulgrew, 23-Mikael Lustig; 8-Scott Brown, 15-Kris Commons, 67-Victor Wanyama; 9-Giorgos Samaras, 88-Gary Hooper
Referee: Tony Chapron (France) (Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov)
June 5 Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard sustained an ankle fracture in training and will miss this week's international matches, the Belgian Football Association confirmed on Sunday.
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid 12th European Cup and third Champions League triumph in four years on Saturday, becoming the first team to retain the trophy in the competition’s expanded format, demonstrated their power over the rest of Europe.