April 23 Facts and figures ahead of the
Champions League semi-final, second leg fixtures:
Playing on Tuesday
BARCELONA v CHELSEA
Head-to-head record
Played: 14
Wins: Barcelona 5, Chelsea 5, draws 4
Goals: Barcelona 23, Chelsea 18
Previous matches
FC: SF 27/04/66 Barcelona 2 Chelsea 0
11/05/66 Chelsea 2 Barcelona 0
25/05/66 Barcelona 5 Chelsea 0
CL: QF 5/04/00 Chelsea 3 Barcelona 1
18/04/00 Barcelona 5 Chelsea 1 (aet)
CL: KO 23/02/05 Barcelona 2 Chelsea 1
8/03/05 Chelsea 4 Barcelona 2
CL: KO 22/02/06 Chelsea 1 Barcelona 2
7/03/06 Barcelona 1 Chelsea 1
CL: GP 18/10/06 Chelsea 1 Barcelona 0
31/10/06 Barcelona 2 Chelsea 2
CL: SF 28/04/09 Barcelona 0 Chelsea 0
6/05/09 Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1
CL: SF 18/04/12 Chelsea 1 Barcelona 0
CL record this season:
Barcelona P11 W8 D2 L1 F33 A8
Chelsea P11 W7 D2 L2 F22 A9
Scorers:
Barcelona - Lionel Messi 14, Pedro 4, David Villa 3, Andres
Iniesta 2, Alexis Sanchez 2, Cristian Tello 2, Cesc Fabregas 1,
Martin Montoya 1, Sergi Roberto 1, Xavi 1, own goals 2
Chelsea - Didier Drogba 5, Frank Lampard 3, Branislav
Ivanovic 2, Salomon Kalou 2, Juan Mata 2, Raul Meireles 2,
Ramires 2, Fernando Torres 2, David Luiz 1, John Terry 1
Most appearances:
Barcelona - Lionel Messi/Victor Valdes 10
Chelsea - Petr Cech 11
* Barcelona have a surprisingly poor home record in European
semi-finals, scoring just two goals in their last seven such
games at the Nou Camp and winning only one.
* Barcelona, the first team to play in five consecutive CL
semi-finals, are aiming to reach their fifth CL final, their
eighth in the European Cup/CL and their 18th in the three main
European club competitions.
* Should Barcelona lose, it would be their 100th defeat in
their 466th European match.
* Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 15 CL home games of
which they have won 13. Only AC Milan and Real Madrid have
escaped with a draw at the Nou Camp since Rubin Kazan won 2-1 in
the 2009-10 group stage.
* Barcelona have lost only two of 31 home games against
English clubs, both to Liverpool. Barcelona went down 1-0 to
Liverpool in the 1976 UEFA Cup semi-finals and 2-1 in the 2007
CL knockout round.
* Barcelona's free-scoring Lionel Messi, who has set a
record of 14 CL goals in one campaign this season, has found the
net in only three of the 16 matches he has played against
English clubs. However, that did include a goal in the 2009 CL
final against Manchester United and four in one game against
Arsenal in the 2010 quarter-finals.
* Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola usually enjoys meeting
English clubs. The 1-0 first leg defeat to Chelsea was only his
second loss in nine games as coach against teams from England.
As a player, he lost only once in eight games against Premier
League sides.
* Chelsea have an amazing recent record against Spanish
clubs and are now unbeaten in their last 14, all in the CL. They
have not lost against Spanish opposition since Barcelona beat
them 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the 2006 CL knockout round.
* Chelsea have scored one goal in each of their last six CL
away games and have failed to score in only one of their last 14
away, a 1-0 defeat to Olympique Marseille in last season's group
stage.
* Chelsea, playing in their sixth CL semi-final in nine
years, are aiming to reach only their second final in the
competition. It would be their fourth European club final in
total.
* Chelsea have scored a mere three goals in the 11 away legs
of European semi-finals they have played in, winning just one -
against Manchester City in the 1971 Cup Winners Cup. They lost
eight of those games.
* Chelsea have an excellent record in Spain where they have
not lost on any of their last seven visits. They can also look
back on a solid recent record against Barcelona who have not
beaten them in their last six direct encounters.
* Didier Drogba's goal against Barcelona in the first leg
took his tally to 38 in the CL with Chelsea and Olympique
Marseille. He is now tied with Real's Cristiano Ronaldo in
eighth place in the CL scorers' list.
* Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo has won four CL games
out of four since taking over from Andre Villas-Boas after the
first leg knockout defeat to Napoli in February.
- -
Playing on Wednesday
REAL MADRID v BAYERN MUNICH
Head-to-head record
Played: 19
Wins: Bayern 11, Real 6, draws 2
Goals: Bayern 32, Real 24
Previous matches
EC: SF 31/03/76 Real 1 Bayern 1
14/04/76 Bayern 2 Real 0
EC: SF 8/04/87 Bayern 4 Real 1
22/04/87 Real 1 Bayern 0
EC: QF 2/03/88 Bayern 3 Real 2
16/03/88 Real 2 Bayern 0
CL: GP2 29/02/00 Real 2 Bayern 4
8/03/00 Bayern 4 Real 1
CL: SF 3/05/00 Real 2 Bayern 0
9/05/00 Bayern 2 Real 1
CL: SF 1/05/01 Real 0 Bayern 1
9/05/01 Bayern 2 Real 1
CL: QF 2/04/02 Bayern 2 Real 1
10/04/02 Real 2 Bayern 0
CL: KO 24/02/04 Bayern 1 Real 1
10/03/04 Real 1 Bayern 0
CL: KO 20/02/07 Real 3 Bayern 2
7/03/07 Bayern 2 Real 1
CL: SF 17/04/12 Bayern 2 Real 1
CL record this season:
Real Madrid P11 W9 D1 L1 F33 A8
Bayern Munich P11 W8 D1 L2 F24 A8
Scorers:
Real - Cristiano Ronaldo 8, Karim Benzema 7, Jose Callejon
5, Gonzalo Higuain 3, Kaka 3, Angel Di Maria 2, Mesut Ozil 2,
Sami Khedira 1, Sergio Ramos 1, own goal 1
Bayern - Mario Gomez 12, Franck Ribery 3, Arjen Robben 3, Toni
Kroos 2, Ivica Olic 2, Thomas Mueller 1, Rafinha 1
Most appearances:
Real - Higuain 11
Bayern - Jerome Boateng 11
* Real and Bayern are meeting for the 20th time, a record
between two clubs in European competition.
* Real have scored at least one goal in each of their last
22 CL games against foreign teams since losing 1-0 away to
Olympique Lyon in the 2010 knockout round. The only other match
in which they failed to score was in last year's home semi-final
2-0 defeat to Spanish rivals Barcelona.
* Real have won nine of 12 previous home games against
German clubs in the CL. They have lost twice - both to Bayern
Munich.
* Real are aiming to reach a fourth CL final and what would
be a record 13th in the European Cup/CL.
* Real have scored 22 goals in their five CL home games this
season, all of them victories by at least three goals. They have
conceded five.
* Real forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored eight goals
this season in nine CL games, has yet to find the net against a
German team. He has only played twice against German opposition
and both games resulted in defeat -- his CL debut for Manchester
United against VfB Stuttgart in 2003 ended in a 2-1 loss and
last week's semi-final first leg against Bayern was lost by the
same score.
* Real coach Jose Mourinho, who has lost just two of 20 CL
games in charge at the club, has a negative record against
German sides. He has lost four of eight such games, including
two against Bayern, and won only three - but one of those was
the 2-0 victory over Bayern in the 2010 final when he was boss
at Inter Milan.
* Bayern have won their last four CL games, scoring 13 goals
and conceding just one.
* Bayern have won six of their last 10 CL away games but
have not done well in Spain where they have lost five of their
last six, including three against Real.
* Bayern are aiming to reach their fourth CL final and their
ninth in the European Cup/CL.
* Bayern have kept clean sheets in seven of 13 games in this
season's competition, including the playoff round.
* Bayern have won three games out of three against Spanish
clubs this season. Apart from beating Real in the first leg,
they beat Villarreal home and away in the group stage.
* Bayern striker Mario Gomez has scored 12 goals in his 10
CL games this season and a remarkable 20 in his last 16 matches
in the competition.
* Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes, who won the CL with Real
Madrid in 1998, has twice before guided a German team to first
leg victory over Real, only to lose and be eliminated in the
return. In the 1985-86 UEFA Cup his Borussia Moenchengladbach
side thumped Real 5-1, only to lose 4-0 in the second leg and go
out on away goals. Two seasons later in his earlier spell with
Bayern, his team won the home leg in the European Cup
quarter-finals 3-2, only to lose 2-0 in Madrid.
(Compiled by Paul Radford)