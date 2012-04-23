April 23 Facts and figures ahead of the Champions League semi-final, second leg fixtures: Playing on Tuesday BARCELONA v CHELSEA Head-to-head record Played: 14 Wins: Barcelona 5, Chelsea 5, draws 4 Goals: Barcelona 23, Chelsea 18 Previous matches FC: SF 27/04/66 Barcelona 2 Chelsea 0 11/05/66 Chelsea 2 Barcelona 0 25/05/66 Barcelona 5 Chelsea 0 CL: QF 5/04/00 Chelsea 3 Barcelona 1 18/04/00 Barcelona 5 Chelsea 1 (aet) CL: KO 23/02/05 Barcelona 2 Chelsea 1 8/03/05 Chelsea 4 Barcelona 2 CL: KO 22/02/06 Chelsea 1 Barcelona 2 7/03/06 Barcelona 1 Chelsea 1 CL: GP 18/10/06 Chelsea 1 Barcelona 0 31/10/06 Barcelona 2 Chelsea 2 CL: SF 28/04/09 Barcelona 0 Chelsea 0 6/05/09 Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1 CL: SF 18/04/12 Chelsea 1 Barcelona 0 CL record this season: Barcelona P11 W8 D2 L1 F33 A8 Chelsea P11 W7 D2 L2 F22 A9 Scorers: Barcelona - Lionel Messi 14, Pedro 4, David Villa 3, Andres Iniesta 2, Alexis Sanchez 2, Cristian Tello 2, Cesc Fabregas 1, Martin Montoya 1, Sergi Roberto 1, Xavi 1, own goals 2 Chelsea - Didier Drogba 5, Frank Lampard 3, Branislav Ivanovic 2, Salomon Kalou 2, Juan Mata 2, Raul Meireles 2, Ramires 2, Fernando Torres 2, David Luiz 1, John Terry 1 Most appearances: Barcelona - Lionel Messi/Victor Valdes 10 Chelsea - Petr Cech 11 * Barcelona have a surprisingly poor home record in European semi-finals, scoring just two goals in their last seven such games at the Nou Camp and winning only one. * Barcelona, the first team to play in five consecutive CL semi-finals, are aiming to reach their fifth CL final, their eighth in the European Cup/CL and their 18th in the three main European club competitions. * Should Barcelona lose, it would be their 100th defeat in their 466th European match. * Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 15 CL home games of which they have won 13. Only AC Milan and Real Madrid have escaped with a draw at the Nou Camp since Rubin Kazan won 2-1 in the 2009-10 group stage. * Barcelona have lost only two of 31 home games against English clubs, both to Liverpool. Barcelona went down 1-0 to Liverpool in the 1976 UEFA Cup semi-finals and 2-1 in the 2007 CL knockout round. * Barcelona's free-scoring Lionel Messi, who has set a record of 14 CL goals in one campaign this season, has found the net in only three of the 16 matches he has played against English clubs. However, that did include a goal in the 2009 CL final against Manchester United and four in one game against Arsenal in the 2010 quarter-finals. * Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola usually enjoys meeting English clubs. The 1-0 first leg defeat to Chelsea was only his second loss in nine games as coach against teams from England. As a player, he lost only once in eight games against Premier League sides. * Chelsea have an amazing recent record against Spanish clubs and are now unbeaten in their last 14, all in the CL. They have not lost against Spanish opposition since Barcelona beat them 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the 2006 CL knockout round. * Chelsea have scored one goal in each of their last six CL away games and have failed to score in only one of their last 14 away, a 1-0 defeat to Olympique Marseille in last season's group stage. * Chelsea, playing in their sixth CL semi-final in nine years, are aiming to reach only their second final in the competition. It would be their fourth European club final in total. * Chelsea have scored a mere three goals in the 11 away legs of European semi-finals they have played in, winning just one - against Manchester City in the 1971 Cup Winners Cup. They lost eight of those games. * Chelsea have an excellent record in Spain where they have not lost on any of their last seven visits. They can also look back on a solid recent record against Barcelona who have not beaten them in their last six direct encounters. * Didier Drogba's goal against Barcelona in the first leg took his tally to 38 in the CL with Chelsea and Olympique Marseille. He is now tied with Real's Cristiano Ronaldo in eighth place in the CL scorers' list. * Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo has won four CL games out of four since taking over from Andre Villas-Boas after the first leg knockout defeat to Napoli in February. - - Playing on Wednesday REAL MADRID v BAYERN MUNICH Head-to-head record Played: 19 Wins: Bayern 11, Real 6, draws 2 Goals: Bayern 32, Real 24 Previous matches EC: SF 31/03/76 Real 1 Bayern 1 14/04/76 Bayern 2 Real 0 EC: SF 8/04/87 Bayern 4 Real 1 22/04/87 Real 1 Bayern 0 EC: QF 2/03/88 Bayern 3 Real 2 16/03/88 Real 2 Bayern 0 CL: GP2 29/02/00 Real 2 Bayern 4 8/03/00 Bayern 4 Real 1 CL: SF 3/05/00 Real 2 Bayern 0 9/05/00 Bayern 2 Real 1 CL: SF 1/05/01 Real 0 Bayern 1 9/05/01 Bayern 2 Real 1 CL: QF 2/04/02 Bayern 2 Real 1 10/04/02 Real 2 Bayern 0 CL: KO 24/02/04 Bayern 1 Real 1 10/03/04 Real 1 Bayern 0 CL: KO 20/02/07 Real 3 Bayern 2 7/03/07 Bayern 2 Real 1 CL: SF 17/04/12 Bayern 2 Real 1 CL record this season: Real Madrid P11 W9 D1 L1 F33 A8 Bayern Munich P11 W8 D1 L2 F24 A8 Scorers: Real - Cristiano Ronaldo 8, Karim Benzema 7, Jose Callejon 5, Gonzalo Higuain 3, Kaka 3, Angel Di Maria 2, Mesut Ozil 2, Sami Khedira 1, Sergio Ramos 1, own goal 1 Bayern - Mario Gomez 12, Franck Ribery 3, Arjen Robben 3, Toni Kroos 2, Ivica Olic 2, Thomas Mueller 1, Rafinha 1 Most appearances: Real - Higuain 11 Bayern - Jerome Boateng 11 * Real and Bayern are meeting for the 20th time, a record between two clubs in European competition. * Real have scored at least one goal in each of their last 22 CL games against foreign teams since losing 1-0 away to Olympique Lyon in the 2010 knockout round. The only other match in which they failed to score was in last year's home semi-final 2-0 defeat to Spanish rivals Barcelona. * Real have won nine of 12 previous home games against German clubs in the CL. They have lost twice - both to Bayern Munich. * Real are aiming to reach a fourth CL final and what would be a record 13th in the European Cup/CL. * Real have scored 22 goals in their five CL home games this season, all of them victories by at least three goals. They have conceded five. * Real forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored eight goals this season in nine CL games, has yet to find the net against a German team. He has only played twice against German opposition and both games resulted in defeat -- his CL debut for Manchester United against VfB Stuttgart in 2003 ended in a 2-1 loss and last week's semi-final first leg against Bayern was lost by the same score. * Real coach Jose Mourinho, who has lost just two of 20 CL games in charge at the club, has a negative record against German sides. He has lost four of eight such games, including two against Bayern, and won only three - but one of those was the 2-0 victory over Bayern in the 2010 final when he was boss at Inter Milan. * Bayern have won their last four CL games, scoring 13 goals and conceding just one. * Bayern have won six of their last 10 CL away games but have not done well in Spain where they have lost five of their last six, including three against Real. * Bayern are aiming to reach their fourth CL final and their ninth in the European Cup/CL. * Bayern have kept clean sheets in seven of 13 games in this season's competition, including the playoff round. * Bayern have won three games out of three against Spanish clubs this season. Apart from beating Real in the first leg, they beat Villarreal home and away in the group stage. * Bayern striker Mario Gomez has scored 12 goals in his 10 CL games this season and a remarkable 20 in his last 16 matches in the competition. * Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes, who won the CL with Real Madrid in 1998, has twice before guided a German team to first leg victory over Real, only to lose and be eliminated in the return. In the 1985-86 UEFA Cup his Borussia Moenchengladbach side thumped Real 5-1, only to lose 4-0 in the second leg and go out on away goals. Two seasons later in his earlier spell with Bayern, his team won the home leg in the European Cup quarter-finals 3-2, only to lose 2-0 in Madrid. (Compiled by Paul Radford)