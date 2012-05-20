Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich fails to save a ball from Didier Drogba of Chelsea during their Champions League final soccer match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Stats from Saturday's Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Chelsea at the Allianz Arena, Munich.

Post-match stats

* Chelsea beat Bayern Munich 4-3 on penalties to become the first club from London to win the European Cup/Champions League.

* Bayern had never lost a penalty shootout in a European cup competition (four victories).

* English clubs have only lost penalty shootouts against other English clubs.

In-game stats

* Each of these teams was involved in a Champions League final that was decided by a penalty shootout. In 2001 Bayern prevailed against Valencia and in 2008 Chelsea were beaten by Manchester United.

* All five previous finals in the Champions League era that featured extra time were all decided by a penalty shootout.

Fulltime: Bayern Munich 1 Chelsea 1

* Bayern Munich 1 Chelsea 1: Didier Drogba has now scored 45 European goals, most among current Chelsea players. Lampard is on 24 and Fernando Torres is on 15.

* Bayern Munich 1 Chelsea 0: Thomas Mueller becomes the first German to score in a Champions League final since Stefan Effenberg in 2001.

Halftime: Bayern Munich 0 Chelsea 0.

* This the fourth Champions League final that is goalless at the halftime following 1994/1995 (Ajax 1 AC Milan 0), 1997/1998 (Real Madrid 1 Juventus 0) and 2002/2003 (AC Milan 0 Juventus 0 3-2 to AC Milan on penalties).

* Bastian Schweinsteiger's yellow card was the fastest ever in a European Cup/Champions League final.

Pre-game stats

* No London club has ever won the European Cup/Champions League. Only five European capitals have produced a winner - Madrid (9), Amsterdam (4), Lisbon (2), Bucharest (1) and Belgrade (1).

* Arjen Robben played for Chelsea from 2004 to 2007, scoring 19 goals in 106 appearances in all competitions. He won six trophies: the Premier League in 2005 and 2006, the FA Cup in 2007, the League Cup in 2005 and 2007 and the Community Shield in 2005. Robben featured in 19 CL matches (2 goals) for Chelsea.

* Arjen Robben is not the only player that has played for these two clubs. Others are Michael Ballack, Claudio Pizarro, Brian Laudrup, Erland Johnsen and Mark Hughes.

* As many as seven Chelsea players that featured in the 2008 final could also face Bayern on Saturday: Petr Cech, Ashley Cole, Mickael Essien, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Florent Malouda and Salomon Kalou. Five are starting and Essien and Malouda are on the bench. John Terry is suspended for the final and John Obi Mikel was on the bench in 2008.

* Ryan Bertrand will be making his European debut tonight. He is the first player to make his Champions League debut in a final, but not the first to make his European debut in a European Cup/Champions League final. 30 years ago, Nigel Spink made his European debut for Aston Villa, who beat Bayern Munich in the 1981/1982 Champions Cup final.

