UPDATE 2-End of Berlusconi era as Chinese group buys AC Milan
* 740 million euro deal tightens China's grip on Italian soccer
BUCHAREST Oct 1 Teams for Tuesday's Champions League Group E match between Steaua Bucharest and Chelsea at the National Arena.
Steaua: 12-Ciprian Tatarusanu; 4-Lukasz Szukala, 6-Florin Gardos, 8-Lucian Filip, 14-Iasmin Latovlevici, 17-Daniel Georgievski, 10-Cristian Tanase, 23-Nicolae Stanciu, 55-Alexandru Bourceanu, 77-Adrian Popa, 25-Federico Piovaccari
Substitutes: 1-Florin Nita, 33-Fernando Varela, 11-Andrei Prepelita, 19-Adrian Cristea, 26-Ionut Neagu, 20-Leandru Tatu, 35-Pantelis Kapetanos
Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech; 2-Branislav Ivanovic, 3-Ashley Cole, 4-David Luiz, 26-John Terry, 7-Ramires, 8-Frank Lampard, 11-Oscar, 9-Fernando Torres, 10-Juan Mata, 14-Andre Schurrle
Substitutes: 23-Mark Schwarzer, 24-Gary Cahill, 28-Cesar Azpilicueta, 12-John Obi Mikel, 22-Willian, 19-Demba Ba, 29-Samuel Eto'o
Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain) (Compiled by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Doug Revolta)
* 740 million euro deal tightens China's grip on Italian soccer
April 13 Everton manager Ronald Koeman expects midfielder Ross Barkley to let the Merseyside club know whether he has decided to extend his contract beyond the end of next season before the current campaign finishes in May.