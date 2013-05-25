(Updates with details)

LONDON May 25 Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp left captain Sebastian Kehl out of their Champions League final against Bayern Munich at Wembley stadium on Saturday, bringing in Sven Bender as the second holding midfielder next to Ilkay Guendogan.

Bender, who is a more attacking player than Kehl, was joined in the Dortmund starting lineup by Kevin Grosskreutz on the left wing due to the absence of Mario Goetze through injury.

That change means Marco Reus switches to the middle behind forward Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes opted to start in central defence with Jerome Boateng, who has been solid when called into action this season, instead of Belgian Daniel van Buyten in a full-strength squad for the final.

Thomas Mueller will play in the centre of midfield with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery on the wings leaving Mario Mandzukic as the lone striker.

Teams:

Borussia Dortmund: 1-Roman Weidenfeller; 26-Lukasz Piszczek, 4-Neven Subotic, 15-Mats Hummels, 29-Marcel Schmelzer; 8-Ilkay Guendogan, 6-Sven Bender, 16-Jakub Blaszczykowski, 19-Kevin Grosskreutz, 11-Marco Reus; 9-Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich: 1-Manuel Neuer; 21-Philipp Lahm, 17-Jerome Boateng, 4-Dante, 27-David Alaba; 31-Bastian Schweinsteiger, 8-Javi Martinez; 10-Arjen Robben, 25-Thomas Mueller, 7-Franck Ribery; 9-Mario Mandzukic

Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy)