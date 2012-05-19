Soccer-Scotland must be at their best to beat England -Snodgrass
June 7 Scotland must perform their best to win Saturday's World Cup qualifier against England and earn "bragging rights" over their British rivals, midfielder Robert Snodgrass said.
MUNICH May 19 Teams for Saturday's Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Chelsea at the Allianz Arena, Munich.
Bayern Munich: 1-Manuel Neuer; 21-Philipp Lahm, 17-Jerome Boateng, 44-Anatoliy Tymoshchuk, 26-Diego Contento; 7-Franck Ribery, 31-Bastian Schweinsteiger, 39-Toni Kroos, 10-Arjen Robben; 25-Thomas Mueller; 33-Mario Gomez.
Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech; 17-Jose Bosingwa, 4-David Luiz, 24-Gary Cahill, 3-Ashley Cole; 8-Frank Lampard, 12-John Obi Mikel, 34-Ryan Bertrand; 21-Salomon Kalou, 10-Juan Mata; 11-Didier Drogba.
Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal)
MANCHESTER, England, June 7 England's Football Association has handed two supporters life bans from attending away games following incidents during March's friendly match against Germany in Dortmund.