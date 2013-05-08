Staff are pictured in the entrance of UEFA in Nyon May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

LONDON UEFA has urged German fans desperate for tickets for the Champions League soccer final not to buy from unofficial suppliers on the internet.

Borussia Dortmund said they had received more than half a million applications for their allocation of just over 24,000 tickets for the final against German rivals Bayern Munich in London on May 25.

Demand also far exceeded supply for Bayern fans and tickets are being advertised online for 1,800 eurosand more.

"UEFA has been made aware of individuals offering for sale tickets for the 2013 UEFA Champions League Final, in particular via advertisements and postings placed on the internet," European soccer's ruling body said in a statement to Reuters.

"UEFA urges fans to ignore all such offers and refrain from attempting to buy such tickets as all such offers are not authorised by UEFA and may be fraudulent," it added.

Website Viagogo, which offers fans a chance to buy and sell unwanted tickets, said demand had quadrupled after the all-German final was confirmed.

"There was an influx of Spanish fans who wanted to sell tickets," said Steve Roest, head of business development at Viagogo. Real Madrid and Barcelona were defeated semifinalists.

Roest said Viagogo, which is a partner of Bayern Munich for domestic games, could guarantee that fans got genuine tickets for the Wembley final.

The company is selling tickets on its German website but not offering them in the Britain because of British laws against unauthorised sale of tickets for soccer matches.

(Writing by Keith Weir, Editing by Clare Fallon)